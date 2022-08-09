Mirabai Chanu, the Indian star athlete, who recently won gold medal at Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, turned 28 on August 8. The CWG gold medalist celebrated her special day by planting trees in her home's yard. The ace weightlifter took to Twitter to share some photos of her planting trees.

See Mirabai Chanu planting trees:

Made my birthday special by planting trees this year. pic.twitter.com/HTnVwbXpQo — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) August 9, 2022

