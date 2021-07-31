Indian athlete Murali Sreeshankar has failed to qualify for the finals of the long jump event at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 after he secured a 25th place finish out of 31 athletes on Saturday, July 31.

Check tweet here:

#Athletics : Men's Long Jump: Murali Sreeshankar finished 25th overall (out of 31 athletes) in Qualification with best attempt of 7.69m. Top 8 qualify for Final Murali's personal best 8.26m would have placed him 2nd in Qualification #Tokyo2020 #Tokyo2020withIndia_AllSports pic.twitter.com/f5gr4vJSMa — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 31, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)