In a recent cross-conference match-up between the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns, Devin Booker took the opportunity to mock his former teammate Mikel Bridges. He drained a three-pointer on Bridges and celebrated the same in the Nets’ player’s signature style. Bridges is known for his elite defensive skills and upon draining a quick three on him tempted Booker to tease his former teammate. Both players laughed out the moment. Booker ended the game with 22 points, eight assists and three rebounds helping the Suns to secure a 136-120 win. returning to the Nets for the first time, Kevin Durant had a game-high went off with a 33-point performance with eight assists, five rebounds and two blocks. NBA 2024 Rising Stars Roster: Victor Wembanyama, Chet Holmgren Included, Check Full Player Names.

Devin Booker Celebrating on Mikel Bridges

Devin Booker does Mikal Bridges celebration in front of him 😂 pic.twitter.com/bbSqmCHCNo — Ahn Fire Digital (@AhnFireDigital) February 1, 2024

