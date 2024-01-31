The 2024 NBA Rising Stars Game, as part of the 2024 NBA All-Stars weekend will be played on February 16 (Eastern Time). The game is a showcase of high-performing rookies, sophomores, and G League stars on the grandest stage. Some of the key players selected for the 2024 NBA Rising Stars Game are Bilal Coulibaly (Washington Wizards Guard), Keyonte George (Utah Jazz Guard), Scoot Henderson (Portland Trail Blazers Guards), Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City Thunders Forward), Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs Forward), and Jaime Jaquez Jr (Miami Heta Forward). While 2023 Rookie of the Season winner Paolo Banchero will also be part of the roaster along with Keegan Murray, and Jabary Smith Jr. check out the complete roaster below. NBA 2023-24: Jalen Green-Alperen Sengun Become Youngest Duo with 30 Points, 10 Rebounds in Game; Achieve Feat in Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers Match.

2024 NBA Rising Stars Game Complete Roster

The 2024 Panini Rising Stars ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/sThgZNvwxV — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 30, 2024

