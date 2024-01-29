Elite scorer Kevin Durant achieved yet another feat in the NBA with his scoring prowess. Winner of four NBA scoring titles, Durant now has more than 28000 points in the regular season and becomes only the 10th player in history to do so. More impressively the efficient shooter achieves this milestone at blistering speed and became the fourth fastest scorer to reach the 28K mark. KD reached the massive number in 1025 games, bettered only by Wilt Chamberlain (825 games), Michael Jordan (856 games) and Kareem Abdul Jabbar (1008 games). The only other active player in the list is the League’s top scorer LeBron James who passed the 28K mark in 1033 games. The 35-year-old achieved this feat by scoring a 3-pointer for Phoenix Suns against Orlando Magic in their NBA league fixture. Kevin Durant is selected as Western Conference Stater for the 2024 NBA All-Star game. Suns will play against Miami Heat next. NBA 2023-24: Joel Embiid Breaks Wilt Chamberlain’s Franchise Record for Most Points, Achieves Feat in Philadelphia 76ers vs San Antonio Spurs Game.

Kevin Durant Becomes Fourth Fastest to Reach 28000 Points Mark

Durant is the fourth-fastest (by games played) to reach 28K points in NBA history: Wilt Chamberlain - 825 games Michael Jordan - 886 games Kareem Abdul - Jabbar – 1,008 games Kevin Durant - 1,025 games LeBron James - 1,033 games https://t.co/bNnrKnxmoi — NBA History (@NBAHistory) January 29, 2024

