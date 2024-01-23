NBA 2023-24: Joel Embiid Breaks Wilt Chamberlain’s Franchise Record for Most Points, Achieves Feat in Philadelphia 76ers vs San Antonio Spurs Game

Reigning regular season MVP and three-time Player of the Week winner Joel Embiid upped his performance playing a home game against Victor Wembanyama and San Antonio Spurs, setting a new franchise record with a 70-point game.

Socially Team Latestly| Jan 23, 2024 12:07 PM IST

Wilt Chamberlain held the 76ers franchise scoring record with 68 points for 56 years. But Joel Embiid, currently on a scoring spree broke the record scoring 70 points against San Antonio Spurs at Wells Fargo Arena. With the 70-point performance, Embiid had 18 rebounds and five assists, to win the game for the home side. With this stat line, Joel Embiid became the only player to score 70 points with 15+ rebounds and at least five assists in NBA history. Interestingly Embiid achieved the feat on the same day legendary Kobe Bryant scored Lakers’ record 81 points against the Raptors in 2006. Playing against budding superstar Victor Wembanyama, Embiid was unstoppable from mid-range. NBA 2023-24: Damian Lillard Becomes First Milwaukee Bucks' Player to Record 40+ Points, 10+ Assists and Five Three-Pointers, Achieves Feat Against Detroit Pistons.

Joel Embiid rewrites Franchise Scoring record

