NBA 2023-24: Joel Embiid Breaks Wilt Chamberlain’s Franchise Record for Most Points, Achieves Feat in Philadelphia 76ers vs San Antonio Spurs Game

Wilt Chamberlain held the 76ers franchise scoring record with 68 points for 56 years. But Joel Embiid, currently on a scoring spree broke the record scoring 70 points against San Antonio Spurs at Wells Fargo Arena. With the 70-point performance, Embiid had 18 rebounds and five assists, to win the game for the home side. With this stat line, Joel Embiid became the only player to score 70 points with 15+ rebounds and at least five assists in NBA history. Interestingly Embiid achieved the feat on the same day legendary Kobe Bryant scored Lakers’ record 81 points against the Raptors in 2006. Playing against budding superstar Victor Wembanyama, Embiid was unstoppable from mid-range. NBA 2023-24: Damian Lillard Becomes First Milwaukee Bucks' Player to Record 40+ Points, 10+ Assists and Five Three-Pointers, Achieves Feat Against Detroit Pistons.

Joel Embiid rewrites Franchise Scoring record

AN HISTORIC 70-POINT NIGHT FOR JOEL EMBIID 👏 ✅ 76ers franchise record ✅ 9th player in NBA history to score 70+ ✅ A new career high 70 PTS, 18 REB, 24/41 FGM, 21/23 FTM pic.twitter.com/gDKY2E9bVA — NBA (@NBA) January 23, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)