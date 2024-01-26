League revealed NBA All-Star 2023-24 starters based on fans, coaches, and players votes. LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo earn top votes, handing them captaincy for their respective conferences. Both these stars were leaders from the start of the voting. Phoenix's Kevin Durant, Denver's Nikola Jokic, Dallas' Luka Doncic and Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the league's leader in 30-point games this season edged perennial All-Star starter Stephen Curry of Golden State for the final West backcourt spot. As for East, Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo will be joined by Boston's Jayson Tatum and Philadelphia's Joel Embiid - the reigning NBA MVP, two-time defending scoring champion and current NBA scoring leader - in the frontcourt. NBA 2023-24: Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant Win Player of The Week 13 Honour.

