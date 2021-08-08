Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra was expectedly an elated man after winning the gold medal in the men's javelin throw event at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Saturday. He took to Twitter to share pictures of his gold medal celebration and captioned it, "Still processing this feeling. To all of India and beyond, thank you so much for your support and blessings that have helped me reach this stage. This moment will live with me forever."

See his tweet here:

Still processing this feeling. To all of India and beyond, thank you so much for your support and blessings that have helped me reach this stage. This moment will live with me forever 🙏🏽🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/BawhZTk9Kk — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) August 8, 2021

