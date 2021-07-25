Nethra Kumanan is the 10th Indian sailor and the first-ever Indian woman sailor to represent the country at the Olympics as she competes at the Laser Radial Class at Tokyo Olympic Games 2020. Nethra will be in action from 8:35 AM IST onwards and live streaming and telecast will be available across Sony Sports Network.

Brace yourselves for a power-packed Sunday! Catch our heroes LIVE at the #Tokyo2020 Olympics 📺 Sony SIX, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 4#Cheer4India #Tokyo2020 #SirfSonyPeDikhega #HumHongeKamyab pic.twitter.com/Tb6XrGbKWy — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) July 24, 2021

