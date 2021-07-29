Nethra Kumanan will be in action for Race 7 and Race 8 of the Women's Laser Radial racing event in Sailing. The race will begin from 08:45 AM IST onwards. DD Sports will provide the live telecast of the event.

Set your alarms already 🚨 It’s going to be a busy day for #TeamIndia at #Tokyo2020 #Olympics Complete schedule ⏰ 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/PhG5ushRUN — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) July 28, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)