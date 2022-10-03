Star Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 due to a back injury. The speedster is missing the T20I series against South Africa and after detailed inspection, BCCI have announced that he will not be participating in the showpiece event in Australia.

NEWS - Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. More details here - https://t.co/H1Stfs3YuE #TeamIndia — BCCI (@BCCI) October 3, 2022

