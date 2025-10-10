The New Zealand women's national cricket team will face off against the Bangladesh women's national cricket team in match 11 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Friday, October 10, starting at 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women cricket match is being held at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Pakistan have won the toss and selected to field first. Meanwhile, fans who are looking for the New Zealand women's national cricket team vs Bangladesh women's national cricket team match scorecard can scroll down below. South Africa Women Beat India Women by Three Wickets in ICC Women’s World Cup 2025; Nadine De Klerk’s Unbeaten 84 Hands Women in Blue Their First Defeat.

NZ-W vs BAN-W Live Score Updates

🇳🇿 and 🇧🇩 roll their sleeves up for #CWC25 action 👊 Details for LIVE streaming 📺 https://t.co/MNSEqhJP29 Follow more updates ⬇️https://t.co/GXvNoKS4LF — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) October 10, 2025

