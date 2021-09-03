Master-blaster Sachin Tendulkar congratulated Praveen Kumar on clinching a silver medal in the Men's High Jump T64 event at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics 2020. The Para-athlete added 11th medal to India's total medal tally at the Paralympic Games as he went on to set a new Asian record with a 2.07m jump on Friday. Tendulkar greeted him for the double feat that he achieved in the process.

Check Out Sachin Tendulkar's Wishes for Praveen Kumar:

Heartiest congratulations Praveen Kumar on winning the Silver Medal 🥈 for 🇮🇳 & also setting an Asian Record in the process in the Men's T44 class high jump. #Praise4Para #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics #ParaAthletics pic.twitter.com/hMxVEseDuI — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 3, 2021

