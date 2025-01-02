Star shooter Manu Bhaker, chess world champion D Gukesh, India men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh and para high-jumper Praveen Kumar will be conferred the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2024, as was announced by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on January 2. Manu Bhaker had scripted history at the Paris Olympics 2024 when she won two bronze medals. Harmanpreet Singh led the Indian men's hockey team to the bronze medal at Paris Olympics 2024. D Gukesh had become the youngest-ever to win the chess world championship earlier in 2024 while Praveen Kumar had clinched the gold medal in men's high jump at the Paris Paralympics 2024. The athletes will be conferred the medals on January 17. Year Ender 2024: Paris Olympics Rewind - India's Success Stories In Manu Bhaker, Harmanpreet Singh and Co, Neeraj Chopra and Aman Sehrawat.

Manu Bhaker, Harmanpreet Singh, Praveen Kumar and D Gukesh to Receive Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2024

Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announces the Khel Ratna Award for Olympic double medalist Manu Bhaker, Chess World Champion Gukesh D, Hockey team Captain Harmanpreet Singh, and Paralympic Gold medallist Praveen Kumar. pic.twitter.com/VD54E0EtEk — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)