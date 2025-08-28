Indian Grandmaster R Praggnandhaa finished second at the Sinquefield Cup 2025 event. The Indian chess star also qualified for the Grand Chess Tour finals, which are going to be held in Brazil. The 20-year-old finished runner-up after falling short in the playoff, while the USA's Fabiano Caruana took third place. In the ninth and final round, Praggnandhaa and Caruana settled for draws against Levon Aronian and D Gukesh, respectively. For those unversed, R Praggnanandhaa qualified for the 2026 Candidates. R Praggnanandhaa Joins Magnus Carlsen At Team Liquid Ahead of Esports World Cup 2025, World Number One Chess Player Welcomes Indian Prodigy With Witty Remark (See Post).

R Praggnanandhaa Finishes Second at Sinquefield Cup 2025

Finished 2nd at the #SinquefieldCup 🏆 Grateful for the battles, the learnings, and the support throughout the event. Excited to share that I’ve also qualified for the Grand Chess Tour Finals in Brazil 🇧🇷♟️ On to the next challenge! pic.twitter.com/6NE3ZaKFiw — Praggnanandhaa (@rpraggnachess) August 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)