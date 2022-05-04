Railways defeated Maharashtra by seven wickets to win the Senior Women's T20 Trophy 2022 title on Wednesday, May 4. Chasing 161 to win, Sabbhineni Meghana struck 52 off 32 deliveries as Railways completed the chase with 11 balls and seven wickets to spare.

