The Undertaker has had several memorable matches at WrestleMania and this sits right among the best. The 'Deadman' battled against Triple H at WWE WrestleMania 28 in a match that was billed as the 'End of an Era' and the clash lived up to its reputation. Both the legends gave it their absolute best and threw everything in their arsenal against each other. In one of the memorable highlights of the match, Shawn Michaels landed a superkick on the Undertaker and Triple H instantly got him for a Pedigree only for the Deadman to kick out. The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak came close to being broken several times but it remained intact eventually with a 'Tombstone' doing the job for him. All three legends walked out together with fans cheering them on. WWE Wrestlemania 41: Dates, Time in IST, Match Card, Live Streaming Details and All You Need To Know About Two-Night PLE.

Watch The Undertaker vs Triple H 'End of an Era' Hell in a Cell Match:

