The much-awaited Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 is set to begin from February 14. The third edition of the WPL will be held exactly for a month, with the grand finale being hosted on March 15. Just like the first two seasons (2023 and 2024), WPL 2025 will also see five teams fighting with each other to win the elusive title. A total of 22 games will be held across four venues during the Women's Premier League 2025 season. WPL 2025: Aakash Chopra Believes Delhi Capitals Will Be One of the Favourites To Win Women’s Premier League Title.

Since its inaugural edition, the Women's Premier League has seen many fierce battles and unforgettable moments. All five franchises have put all their hard work into winning the silverware. The Women's Premier League has witnessed two different winners in the first two seasons. The inaugural edition of the tournament was won by the Mumbai Indians. Royal Challengers Bengaluru won last year's tournament. On that note, let's take a look at the performances of all five franchises in the past two seasons in the WPL ahead of the upcoming edition of the prestigious tournament.

Previous Finishes of Franchises Ahead of WPL 2025 Season

1. Gujarat Giants: The Gujarat-based franchise has been poor in the Women's Premier League season. In the 2023 season, Gujarat finished at the bottom of the points table. The franchise played eight league-stage matches. Out of these, they won only two games and saw defeats in six games. Their NRR was -2.220.

Gujarat Giants thought their destiny might change in the WPL 2024 edition. Sadly, their situation remained the same. The franchise finished at the bottom of the WPL 2024 standings. Their performance remained the same compared to the inaugural edition. Gujarat won two games out of the eight they played. The Giants will hope for a strong comeback in the upcoming edition of the WPL.

2. UP Warriorz: The Warriorz had a good outing in the inaugural edition of the WPL. The UP-based franchise qualified for the playoffs after securing third place in the WPL 2023 standings. In league stages, UP clinched four victories in eight games. Mumbai Indians crushed their dreams of winning the title after emerging victorious in the playoff encounter by 72 runs.

In the 2024 edition, UP Warriorz didn't qualify for the next round of the WPL. The franchise finished fourth and bowed out of the tournament with three victories from eight league-stage matches. Warriorz will look for a strong comeback in the upcoming edition of the WPL 2025.

3. Delhi Capitals: Delhi-based franchise is one of the strong sides in the Women's Premier League. Capitals have played consecutive finals in the WPL. However, their luck was against them as they suffered heartbreaking defeats in the summit clash.

In the 2023 edition, Delhi topped the charts with six victories from eight points. They secured 12 points with an NRR of +1.856. In the grand finale, they suffered a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of the Mumbai Indians.

Capitals once again dominated the WPL 2024 league stages. Delhi secured first rank in the standings with six victories from eight games. Their NRR was +1.198 with 12 points. Sadly, Royal Challengers Bengaluru crushed Delhi's dream and won the summit clash by eight wickets. Capitals will look to get their hands on the elusive trophy in the upcoming edition of WPL 2025.

2. Mumbai Indians: The Mumbai-based franchise is the second side after Delhi to reach the playoffs in the first two editions of the Women's Premier League. WPL 2025: Squads, Schedule, Live Streaming and Other Details You Need to Know About Women's Premier League Season Three.

Under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur, the Mumbai Indians won the inaugural edition of the WPL. Talking about their memorable journey in 2023, Mumbai finished second in the league stages after winning six games from eight matches. They finished with 12 points. In Eliminator, Mumbai thrashed UP Warrioz by 72 runs after they defended 183 runs. In the summit clash against Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians secured a one-sided seven-wicket victory to clinch the WPL trophy.

Mumbai Indians reached the playoffs in the WPL 2024 edition. MI had a wonderful league-stage campaign after they finished second with 12 points. They won five games out of the eight they played. Mumbai faced Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Eliminator. Bengaluru crushed their dreams by registering a thrilling five-win win. Mumbai will aim to win their second WPL title in the upcoming edition.

1. Royal Challengers Bengaluru: The Bengaluru-based franchise had two contrasting performances in the Women's Premier League in the past two seasons. In the inaugural edition, Bengaluru finished fourth with four points. RCB won only two matches and suffered defeats in six games in their league stages. However, in the WPL 2024, they surprised everyone with their phenomenal performance.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru were crowned champions in the Women's Premier League 2024 edition. Under the leadership of Smriti Mandhana, Bengaluru finished in third place with four victories and as many losses in eight league-stage matches and qualified for the playoffs. Bengaluru faced the Mumbai Indians in the high-voltage Eliminator match. The Smriti-led side secured a thrilling five-run victory over the WPL 2023 champions.

In the grand finale, Bengaluru faced the strong Delhi Capitals. Smriti's RCB displayed a dominant performance, winning by eight wickets and clinching the elusive trophy. The Bengaluru-based franchise will look to defend its title in the upcoming edition.

