Sachin Khilari bags gold medal in the Men’s shot put final F46 event at the Para athletics world championships 2023 with a throw of 16.21m. With this, he also qualified for the Paris Paralympics 2024.

Sachin Khilari Clinches Gold

SACHIN KHILARI CREATS NEW ASIAN RECORD TO WIN INDIA'S SECOND GOLD AT PARA ATHLETICS WORLD CH'S Sachin Khilari wins🥇medal after setting new asian record with best throw of 16.21m in F46 men's shot put final event at Para Athletics World Ch's & secures Paris Paralympics quota! pic.twitter.com/x4Pa9gnk9x — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) July 14, 2023

