Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan shared a heartwarming moment with Paris Paralympics 2024 gold medalist Navdeep Singh at the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2025 ceremony, at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The ceremony celebrated the achievements of athletes, with Murlikant Petkar receiving the prestigious award. In the video, Navdeep's happiness is evident as he greets Kartik and Kabir, the creative minds behind the inspiring film Chandu Champion, which tells the story of Murlikant Petkar. Kartik, who portrayed Petkar in the film, has received widespread praise for his performance, with many calling it National Award-worthy. Salima Tete, Navdeep Singh, Vantika Agrawal Among Stars Felicitated With Arjuna Award 2024.

Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan Meet Para-Athlete Navdeep Singh at Rashtrapati Bhavan

