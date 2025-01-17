Kartik Aaryan and director Kabir Khan were seen in a heartwarming video that went viral today (January 17), capturing the joyous moment when they met Paris Paralympics 2024 gold medalist Navdeep Singh at the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2025 ceremony, which took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The event celebrated the achievements of athletes, with Murlikant Petkar being honoured with the prestigious Arjuna Award. In the video, Navdeep's happiness is evident as he greets Kartik and Kabir, the creative minds behind Chandu Champion, which tells the story of Murlikant Petkar. Kartik, who portrayed Petkar in the film, has received widespread praise for his performance, with many calling it National Award-worthy. Salima Tete, Navdeep Singh, Vantika Agrawal Among Stars Felicitated With Arjuna Award 2024.

