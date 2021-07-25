Sathiyan Gnanasekaran lost to Hong Kong's Hang Siu Lam in the second round.

Table Tennis: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran let go of 3-1 lead; knocked OUT in 2nd round by Siu Hang Lam (WR 95). Sathiyan had received 1st round Bye. Ironically, Sathiyan had got the better of Lam on 2 occasions earlier. #Tokyo2020withIndia_AllSports pic.twitter.com/FpjOcNFcv0 — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 25, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)