Ace Indian table tennis player Sathiyan Gnanasekaran won the men's singles title at the ITTF Czech International Open 2021.

Check tweet here:

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran has won the men’s singles 2021 ITTF Czech International Open against the paddler Yevhen Pryshchepa from 🇺🇦 WHAT AN ACHIEVEMENT! 🥇 WHAT A PERFORMANCE! 🔥 Final score: 🇮🇳4 - 0🇺🇦 1/2 pic.twitter.com/D7ZinG153K — Ultimate Table Tennis (@UltTableTennis) August 25, 2021

