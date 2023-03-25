Saweety Boora is set to be in action as she takes on Wang Lina of China in the final of the light heavyweight category in the Women's World Boxing Championships 2023. The match has an approximate starting time of 7:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and will take place at Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, Delhi. Sony Sports Network and DD Sports will provide live telecast for Saweety's final match. Meanwhile, you can also watch the live streaming of Saweety Boora vs Wang Lina match on the SonyLiv app and Prasar Bharati Sports' YouTube channel.

Saweety Boora vs Wang Lina Gold Medal Match Live on DD Sports

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)