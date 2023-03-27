Indian pugilist Lovlina Borgohain has created history again after winning bronze medal in Tokyo Olympics 2020. This time she has finally got her hands on the World Championships Gold by winning in the Women's World boxing Championship 2023 even after switching category to 75 kg. After the historic win, Lovlina received wishes from eminent personalities around the nation and she took to twitter to thank each one of them. Lovlina Borgohain Wins Gold Medal in Women's World Boxing Championships 2023, Defeats Australian Opponent By Split Decision in Final.

Lovlina Borgohain Thanks PM Narendra Modi

Thank you Hon'ble @narendramodi sir for your blessings. I will continue to work hard and bring more gold medals for our country. https://t.co/HcWvxBflis — Lovlina Borgohain (@LovlinaBorgohai) March 27, 2023

Lovlina Borgohain Thanks West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Lovlina Borgohain Thanks Dinesh Karthik

Lovlina Borgohain Thanks Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Lovlina Borgohain Thanks UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Lovlina Borgohain Thanks MC Mary Kom

Lovlina Borgohain Thanks Union Minister Anurag Thakur

Thank you Hon. @ianuragthakur sir for your wishes and immense support🙏 https://t.co/tL4faEr62I — Lovlina Borgohain (@LovlinaBorgohai) March 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)