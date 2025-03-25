World Championship gold medalist Saweety Boora has made explosive claims against her husband, Kabaddi player Deepak Hooda, as she fights for divorce. In a tearful statement, Boora alleged that Hooda is interested in men and promised to provide evidence supporting her claims. During a press conference on March 23, Boora revealed that she had discovered shocking videos involving Hooda. "I have seen the videos, and when I did, I was completely shaken. I have seen him with men," she said. She further stated that she initially wanted a straightforward divorce but was forced to expose these details due to Hooda’s alleged behavior. Boora also accused Hooda of subjecting her to mental and emotional torture. A video of the boxer assaulting Hooda inside a Haryana police station has gone viral, adding to the controversy. She claimed that if anything were to happen to her, Hooda should be held responsible. The allegations have stirred a storm, with Boora stating that she will soon present all the evidence she possesses. Meanwhile, Hooda has yet to respond to the accusations. Saweety Boora Charges at Husband Deepak Hooda at Hisar Police Station; Gold Medalist Boxer Seeks Divorce, Alleging Dowry Harassment (Watch Videos).

Boxer Sweety Bora beat up her husband Deepak Hooda in the police station! The viral video is of Hisar police station where both the parties had reached for the hearing. Sweety Bora has filed a divorce case against Deepak Hooda accusing him of assault and dowry harassment. pic.twitter.com/gHdqgyZzvg — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) March 24, 2025

