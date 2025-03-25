In a shocking turn of events at the Hisar Police Station, former World Championship gold medallist boxer Sweety Bora was seen charging at her husband, Deepak Hooda, during a hearing. Sweety, who has filed for divorce, accuses Deepak of ongoing assault and dowry harassment. While speaking to the media on Monday, March 25, she revealed that Deepak had demanded a Mercedes worth INR 2.5 crore before their marriage and subjected her to physical abuse, even attempting suicide twice due to the constant abuse. Despite her efforts to resolve the issue peacefully, she claims Deepak filed false complaints and manipulated officials to pressure her. Sweety also raised concerns about financial transactions and property disputes, alleging that Deepak fraudulently took control of assets, including a plot she purchased before marriage. In a viral video, Sweety is seen confronting Deepak, expressing her frustration over months of inaction despite filing a complaint with the Hisar SP. Supreme Court Says Dowry Demand Not Necessary for Section 498A of IPC if Physical or Mental Cruelty to Wife Is Established.

Sweety Bora Attacks Husband at Police Station Amid Divorce Battle

BREAKING: Boxer Sweety Bora Knocks Out Husband in Police Station!🚨 In a viral video from Hisar Police Station, Boxer Sweety Bora takes matters into her own hands, beating up her husband Deepak Hooda during a hearing. Sweety has filed a divorce case, accusing Deepak of… pic.twitter.com/ouie3MzA9i — Mohd Shadab Khan (@VoxShadabKhan) March 24, 2025

Boxer Sweety Bora Seeks Divorce, Accuses Husband of Dowry Harassment

Hisar, Haryana: Former World Championship gold medallist boxer Saweety Boora alleges prolonged harassment by her husband, Deepak Hooda, says, "On March 11, I informed the Hisar SP that I no longer want to live with him. I don’t want a single penny from him—just a divorce and my… pic.twitter.com/ua1LIvOVZP — IANS (@ians_india) March 23, 2025

