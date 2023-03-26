India's golden streak in the Women's World Boxing Championship continues as Lovlina Borgohain grabs gold medal in the 75 Kg category defeating Caitlin Parker of Australia by split decision. After back-to-back bronze medals, she finally gets her hands on the World Championship gold medal. With the win India get their 4th gold medal of the IBA Women's World Championship 2023. Nikhat Zareen Clinches Gold Medal in Women's World Boxing Championships 2023, Beats Vietnamese Opponent 5-0 in Final.

Lovlina Borgohain Wins Gold Medal

🥇FINALLY, A GOLD MEDAL FOR LOVLINA BORGOHAIN AT WORLD'S! @LovlinaBorgohai brings 🇮🇳 the 4th GOLD 🥇 Medal as she won vs Parker 🇦🇺 by split decision in 75kg She had won 2🥉 at World's (2018,2019) & 1🥉 at Olympics (2020). She bettered the color at the highest level and how!🔥 pic.twitter.com/mYU8eH9M3e — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) March 26, 2023

