Sehrtej Bindra and Kultaran Singh helped ATK Mohun Bagan clinch their first-ever victory in the eISL 2021-22.ATK Mohun Bagan won the first match 3-2. The second match went to FC Goa who won 3-2 with V Sharma beating KT Dhillon. ATK Mohun Bagan took a 2-0 lead in the third game and they eventually won it eventually, despite conceding a late goal.

