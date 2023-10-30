Sheersh Kashyap and Hazel have clinched the bronze medal in 10m air rifle mixed team youth event at Asian Shooting Championships 2023. The Indian duo defeated the Sri Lankan pair 225.4-220.4 in the BMM. Melvina Angeline Wins Silver Medal in Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Junior Event at Asian Shooting Championships 2023

