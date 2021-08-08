Former Indian tennis player Somdev Devvarman sang a song alongside cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar, congratulating Neeraj Chopra, who won the Tokyo Olympics 2020 gold medal in the men's javelin throw event. Rohan Gavaskar shared the video on Twitter

See the video here:

Celebrations of Neeraj Chopras win continued with a song written and composed by @SomdevD . pic.twitter.com/vyfn4zty1v — Rohan Gavaskar (@rohangava9) August 8, 2021

