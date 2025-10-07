Rohit Sharma received a special memento from legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar for winning the ICC Champions Trophy earlier this year in Dubai as an Indian national cricket team captain at the CEAT Awards 2025 on Tuesday, October 7. Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, Team India remained unbeaten and registered five victories in the Champions Trophy 2025 tournament. The Men in Blue defeated the New Zealand national cricket team by four wickets in the final to lift the showpiece title. This was India's second Champions Trophy title after the 2013 edition. Meanwhile, Sharma will be next seen in action during the three-match ODI series against the Australia national cricket team, later this month. Rohit Sharma Captaincy Record in ODIs: Here's Hitman's Win-Loss Stats As Skipper in One-Day Internationals.

Rohit Sharma Receives Special Memento at CEAT Awards 2025

Captaincy with clarity and composure—Rohit Sharma is honoured for lifting the 2025 crown. (CCR2025, CEATCricketAwards2025, CEATCricketRatingAwards2025, CeatCricketRatings, CCR, CEAT, ThisIsRPG) pic.twitter.com/ChuBKE1d2A — CEAT TYRES (@CEATtyres) October 7, 2025

