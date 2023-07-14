The Asian Athletics Championship 2023 kick-started on July 12 and since the first day, the Indian athletes are putting up a valiant show in a marquee event. On the third of the Championship, Tajinderpal Toor bagged a Gold medal in the Men's Shot Put event. He bagged the coveted prize with the best mark of 20.23m. It was in fact Toor's second Gold medal in the history of the Asian Championships. Shailesh Kumar Wins Silver Medal in Men’s High Jump T42/63 Event at Para Athletics World Championships 2023, Qualifies for Paris Paralympics 2024

Tajinderpal Toor Bags Gold medal at Asian Athletics Championship 2023

News Flash: Tajinderpal Toor wins GOLD medal in Shotput event at Asian Athletics Championship. ➡️ Toor achieved the feat with best mark of 20.23m. ➡️ Its 3rd medal in Asian Championships (earlier Gold in 2019 & Silver in 2017) for Toor. @afiindia #AsianAthletics2023 pic.twitter.com/y7sEpJVB7Y — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)