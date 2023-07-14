Para Athletics World Championships 2023 has gotten underway on July 8 in Paris. On Friday, July 14, Shailesh Kumar has written his name in history books and clinched a silver medal in the High Jump T42/63 event. With the stellar display, Shailesh has also confirmed his spot at the Paris Paralympics. Moreover, Mariyappan Thangavelu did a great job in the High Jump event and ended in the fourth position to confirm his Paralympics berth. Sachin Khilari Clinches Gold in Men’s Shot Put Final F46 Event at Para Athletics World Championships 2023, Qualifies for Paris Paralympics 2024

Shailesh Kumar Bags Silver Medal in Para Athletics World Championships 2023

Para Athletics World Championships, Paris Updates ☑️#NCOE @SAI_Bengaluru camper Shailesh Kumar won🥈 in High Jump T42/63 Meanwhile, #TOPSchemeAthlete Mariyappan Thangavelu finished 4⃣th in the same event. With this 🇮🇳 gets 2⃣ more quotas for the #ParisParalympics 🥳 Well… pic.twitter.com/OvkzCkxW3T — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) July 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)