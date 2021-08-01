PV Sindhu clinched India's second medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020. She defeated He Bingjiao in women's badminton singles bronze medal match. Apart from her, Indian men's hockey team defeated Great Britain to march into the semis. Here's India’s Tokyo Olympics 2020 Medal Tally Updated.

India at Tokyo today | Major Highlights: 👉 P.V Sindhu wins Bronze medal, beat He Bingjiao in Bronze medal match. 👉 Indian Hockey team through to Semis; beat Great Britain 3-1. 👉 Satish Kumar lost in QF to Bakhodir Jalolov. #Tokyo2020 #Tokyo2020withIndia_AllSports pic.twitter.com/AEzPH5VXzW — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 1, 2021

