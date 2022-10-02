The Indian team were seen training hard after hitting the nets as they prepared to take on South Africa in the 2nd T20I of the series, on Sunday, October 2 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The likes of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and bowlers Deepak Chahar and Arshdeep Singh among others, were seen working hard to prepare for the match.

Check Out Some Pictures and a Video From Team India’s Training Session in Guwahati:

#TeamIndia is all geared up for the 2nd T20I against South Africa. Will they seal the series today? LIVE action commences at 7 PM IST.#INDvSApic.twitter.com/OQOPKC8JwW — BCCI (@BCCI) October 2, 2022

Some Pictures:

Snapshots from #TeamIndia's training session in Guwahati ahead of the 2nd T20I against South Africa.#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/vz6vc50ZO8 — BCCI (@BCCI) October 1, 2022

And Some More:

