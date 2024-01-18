Alexander Zverev start as favourites against 163 ranked Lukas Klein in the second round of the Australian Open 2024. The Alexander Zverev vs Lukas Klein Men's Singles Second round match will be played at John Cain Arena and is expected to begin approximately at 05:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Australian Open 2024 in India. The live telecast of this match will be available on Sony Sports Network channels. Fans can also watch Alexander Zverev vs Lukas Klein live online streaming on the Sony LIV App at the cost of a subscription fee. Australian Open 2024 Day 4 Highlights Daily Round-up and Match Results: Novak Djokovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Coco Gauff Advance to Third Round; Ons Jabeur, Maria Sakkari, Lorenzo Musetti Crash Out of the Tournament.

Alexander Zverev vs Lukas Klein, Australian Open 2024 Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details

