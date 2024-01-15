Andy Murray will look to get his Australian Open 2024 campaign with a winning start when he takes on Tomas Martin Etcheverry in a men's singles first-round match. The Englishman will be in action against the Argentine at the Show Court Arena and the match is expected to begin approximately at 8:45 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Australian Open 2024 in India and the live telecast of this match will be available on Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. Fans can also watch Andy Murray vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Novak Djokovic Starts Australian Open 2024 Campaign With Victory in the First Round Despite Tough Competition From Opposition Dino Prizmic.

Andy Murray vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry

Day 2️⃣ of the #AustralianOpen sees some 𝐁𝐋𝐎𝐂𝐊𝐁𝐔𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐑 names in action in the Men's Singles draw 🤩 🍿 Which of these players will you be rooting for? 🙌#SonySportsNetwork #SlamOfTheGreats #AO2024 #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/Lu50wPu0cE — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 14, 2024

