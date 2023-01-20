World no.7 Coco Gauff will face Bernerda Pera in her next match at the Australian Open 2023. The third round game have an estimated starting time of 8:45 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at the iconic Rod Lever Arena, Melbourne. Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the Australian Open 2023 in India. You can watch the match live on Sony Sports 5. If you want to enjoy the live streaming, you may tune into the Sony Liv app and website. Rafael Nadal Sidelined For 6-8 Weeks With Grade 2 Hip Injury After Crashing Out of Australian Open 2023.

Coco Gauff vs Bernarda Pera On Sony Sports Network

Women's Singles Tennis action continues on Matchday 5 of #AO2023 🎾⚔️ Here's how tomorrow's day will unfold 👇#SonySportsNetwork #SlamOfTheGreats pic.twitter.com/ps22DiiBDd — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 19, 2023

