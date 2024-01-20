World no 1 Iga Swiatek is set to return to action at the Australian Open when she takes on Linda Noskova in a women's singles third round match on Saturday, January 20. Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel will provide live telecast of this match which will be played at the Rod Laver Arena, starting at 1:30 pm approximately. Tennis fans can also watch the Iga Swiatek vs Linda Noskova live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Swiatek had survived a scare in her last round and would hope to put forward a more confident performance in this match. Andrey Rublev Tries to Remove Bug From Court During Third Round Match Against Sebastian Korda in Australian Open 2024, Video Goes Viral!

Iga Swiatek vs Linda Noskova Live

Things are heating up at #AO2024 🔥 Get ready for the Round 3️⃣ action of Women's Singles tomorrow, from 5:30 am onwards, only on the #SonySportsNetwork 📺#AustralianOpen #AO2024 #SlamOfTheGreats pic.twitter.com/dGbEUMrjqu — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 19, 2024

