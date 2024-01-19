An interesting moment took place during the Andrey Rublev vs Sebastian Korda Australian Open 2024 on January 19, involving the Russian. During the match, Rublev was seen trying to take out the bug, a cricket, that was on the court at the Margaret Court Arena. In a video shared by the official Australian Open 2024 handle, the Russian tennis star was seen struggling to grab hold of the bug and put it aside so that action in the match could resume but his effort seemed to be in vain. Soon, a couple of ball girls came over and ensured that the bug was moved away from the court. The video of this has gone viral on social media. Novak Djokovic Involves in Heated Argument With A Spectator During Australian Open 2024 Match Against Alexie Popyrin, Video Goes Viral.

Watch Video:

Andrey v the cricket 🦗 A battle you never knew you needed 😅#AusOpen • #AO2024 pic.twitter.com/4Jz6Gcp1am — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 19, 2024

