Just stop oil protestors have once again interrupted a sporting event, this time at Wimbledon, as they halted the match between Grigor Dimitrov and Sho Shimabukuro. Play got suspended when two protestors threw orange-coloured jigsaw puzzle pieces and confetti. The video of the incident is going viral. Just Stop Oil Protestors Interrupt Play on Day 1 of Ashes 2023 Second Test, Jonny Bairstow Picks Up Pitch Invader and Carries Him off the Field (Watch Videos).

Just Stop Oil Protestors Halt Play at Wimbledon

🎾 BREAKING: Just Stop Oil Disrupt @Wimbledon 🎉 “Once more, orange clouds hang over a British sporting event this summer—this time it’s ticker tape rather than paint dust, but it is an intrusion and will need sorting out.” 🚷 Sign up to take action at https://t.co/7BzUVS02dZ pic.twitter.com/2iaoo6GNdO — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) July 5, 2023

