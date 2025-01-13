In a shocking act of protest, two "Just Stop Oil" activists defaced Charles Darwin’s grave inside Westminster Abbey, London, on January 13, spray-painting the words "1.5 is Dead!" in orange. This action follows the alarming news that global temperatures have surpassed the critical 1.5 degrees Celsius warming threshold set by world leaders. In a 56-second video, one of the activists can be seen kneeling beside the grave, stating that Darwin would be "turning in his grave" due to the ongoing sixth mass extinction. The activists, who were arrested shortly after the act, expressed their outrage at the failure to curb climate change. Just Stop Oil Protesters Spray Orange Paint Inside Heathrow Airport’s Terminal 5 (Watch Video).

🚨 BREAKING: JUST STOP OIL PAINT CHARLES DARWIN'S GRAVE 🔥 This action follows the news on Friday that the world has smashed through the "safe" 1.5 degrees of warming limit agreed by world leaders. ☠️ 1.5 is dead. What will you do next? https://t.co/2pIZ8Kl0DF pic.twitter.com/MaHEfCqHIE — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) January 13, 2025

