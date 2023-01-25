Karolina Pliskova will face Magda Linette in the quarterfinal in the women's singles category of the Australian Open 2023 on Wednesday, January 25th. The match will commence after 5:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at the iconic Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne. Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of the Australian Open 2023 in India. The important women's singles quarterfinal match between Karolina Pliskova and Magda Linette will be telecasted live on Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 5. If you want to watch the live streaming, you may tune into the Sony Liv app and website. ‘The Last Dance’ Sania Mirza Takes to Social Media After Australian Open 2023 Women’s Doubles Exit As She Sets Focus on Mixed Doubles in her Last Grand Slam.

The Tennis battles get feisty as #AO2023 finals are just 2 matches away 🔥 Watch the last leg of the Women’s Singles Quarter-Finals tomorrow, only on the #SonySportsNetwork 📺 #SlamOfTheGreats pic.twitter.com/ovqaPnPYyz — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 24, 2023

