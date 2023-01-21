Karolina Pliskova will be facing Varvara Gracheva in a third round match in women's singles at the Australian Open 2023 on Saturday, January 21. The match will be played at the Rod Laver Arena and is set to start at 5:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports 5 will provide live telecast of this match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this contest on the SonyLIV app and website.

Karolina Pliskova vs Varvara Gracheva Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

As we get closer to the business end of the tournament, the competition is all set to get more exciting 😍 Take a quick look at what matchday 6️⃣ of #AO2023 has to offer 🎾 💪 #SonySportsNetwork #SlamOfTheGreats pic.twitter.com/XcZHC5StM7 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)