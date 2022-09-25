Novak Djokovic lost to Felix Auger-Aliassime in singles' competition at the Laver Cup 2022. The 21-time Grand Slam champion lost 6-3, 7-6 (3) to the youngster as this result put Team World on the brink of a win. This was also Felix's first win over Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic Loses to Felix Auger-Aliassime:

Felix in full flight! Auger-Aliassime scores his first-ever win over Novak Djokovic and sends Team World into the lead, 10 points to 8.#LaverCup pic.twitter.com/aGdcZvrf2V — Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 25, 2022

