After facing a tough fight in the second round against Alexei Popyrins, Novak Djokovic will look to continue his winning run against Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the Australian Open 2024 Round three. The Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry match will be played at Rod Laver Arena and is expected to begin approximately at 01:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Australian Open 2024 in India. The live telecast of the Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry match will be available on Sony Sports Network channels. Fans can also watch Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry live streaming on the Sony LIV App at the cost of a subscription fee. 'What A Rollercoaster' Sumit Nagal Pens Down Emotional Message After Australian Open 2024 Exit, Thanks Sponsors and Coaches For Support (See Post).

Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Australian Open 2024 Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details

As the sun rises in Melbourne, so does the excitement on the tennis court 🔥 Watch Men's Singles Round 3️⃣ of #AO2024, from tomorrow 5:30 am onwards, only on #SonySportsNetwork 📺#AustralianOpen #AusOpen #SlamOfTheGreats pic.twitter.com/guMNU4mUOK — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 18, 2024

