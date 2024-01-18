Sports News | Sumit Nagal Pens Emotional Message After Second-round Australian Open Exit

Melbourne [Australia], January 18 (ANI): India's tennis sensation Sumit Nagal on Thursday penned a heartfelt message after his fairytale Australian Open campaign came to an end in the second round of the tournament.

Nagal's fairytale start to the ongoing Australian Open ended on a bitter note following his second-round defeat to China's Shang Juncheng on Thursday. Nagal fought hard for each point but ended up on the losing side by 6-2, 3-6, 5-7, 4-6.

Also Read | On Which Channel Khelo India Youth Games 2023 Will be Telecast Live? How to Watch Khelo India Live Streaming Online? Check Viewing Options of KIYG 6th Edition.

The 26-year-old tennis sensation bowed out of the competition with his head held high as he became the first Indian player to defeat a seeded opponent at a Grand Slam in 35 years since 1989.

https://twitter.com/nagalsumit/status/1747942078565196052

Also Read | Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, Copa del Rey 2023-24 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Spanish Cup Round of 16 Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

In a heartfelt post, the Indian tennis star reminisced on his campaign in Melbourne. Nagal expressed his satisfaction with his efforts in the tournament, although he was sad not to cross the finish line. The Indian star included notes in which he praised his coaches and supporters.

"What a rollercoaster the last few days have been at the Australian Open. Disappointed to not get over the line today, but also very proud of the run I had," Nagal wrote on X.

"Thanks to my coaches Sascha Nensel, Milos Galecic, and Dr. Cynthia Hucks-Smith for all the work they've been putting. A massive thanks to everyone for the electrifying support at the courts. And to everyone back home for all the love. I enjoyed reading all your wonderful comments and messages Onwards and upwards," Nagal added.

Earlier in the day, Nagal joked about how he wished he had put more effort into tennis in his childhood rather than spending time playing cricket on the streets. The 26-year-old tennis sensation who has been in love with cricket since his childhood, visited one of the most iconic cricket stadiums in the world - Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

The moment he held the bat, Nagal took a trip down memory lane remembering the days he used to play cricket but now wishing that he should have invested those hours in tennis.

"I love this sport too much, I played way too many hours. I wish I had put in those hours in tennis at an early age but I can't complain about it I am doing my best, I am working hard towards my goals," Nagal joked in a video posted by the Australian Open on X (formerly Twitter).

As Nagal walked around the iconic stadium and showcased some cricketing shots in the nets that carried hints of his Tennis strokes, he couldn't feel anything less than being privileged. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)