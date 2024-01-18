Sports News | Sumit Nagal Pens Emotional Message After Second-round Australian Open Exit

Melbourne [Australia], January 18 (ANI): India's tennis sensation Sumit Nagal on Thursday penned a heartfelt message after his fairytale Australian Open campaign came to an end in the second round of the tournament.
Nagal's fairytale start to the ongoing Australian Open ended on a bitter note following his second-round defeat to China's Shang Juncheng on Thursday. Nagal fought hard for each point but ended up on the losing side by 6-2, 3-6, 5-7, 4-6.
The 26-year-old tennis sensation bowed out of the competition with his head held high as he became the first Indian player to defeat a seeded opponent at a Grand Slam in 35 years since 1989.
In a heartfelt post, the Indian tennis star reminisced on his campaign in Melbourne. Nagal expressed his satisfaction with his efforts in the tournament, although he was sad not to cross the finish line. The Indian star included notes in which he praised his coaches and supporters.
