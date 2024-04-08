Indian Tennis star Sumit Nagal has once again made the country proud and stunned world number 38 Italian Tennis player Matteo Arnaldi by 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 in the opening round match of the Monte Carlo Masters 2024. Arnaldi had reached the pre-quarterfinals of the US Open 2023 whereas he was part of Italy's Davis Cup-winning team. Nagal is the first Indian in 42 years to make it to the Monte Carlo Masters' main round. Sumit Nagal Becomes First Indian in 42 Years to Enter Main Draw of Monte Carlo Masters, Defeats Facundo Diaz Acosta to Achieve Feat

Sumit Nagal Stuns Matteo Arnaldi In First Round of Monte Carlo Masters

Nagal you beauty 😍😍😍 Sumit Nagal stuns WR 38 Matteo Arnaldi 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 in opening round of prestigious Monte Carlo Masters. Last year, Arnaldi had reached Pre-QF of US Open & was part of winning Italian Davis Cup team. #MonteCarloMasters pic.twitter.com/zM2oobLOKg — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) April 8, 2024

