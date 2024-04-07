Indian Tennis star Sumit Nagal has created history by qualifying for the main draw of the Monte Carlo Masters. Nagal defeated 55th-ranked Argentine Tennis player Facundo Diaz Acosta by 7-5, 2-6, 6-2 and secured a place in the main draw of the ATP 1000 event. This was Nagal's first win in the third encounter against Acosta. However, the match wasn't easy for Nagal as he was down by 2-5 in the first set but later won it by 7-5. Sumit Nagal also became the first Indian to qualify for the major Tennis tournament in the last 42 years. Rafael Nadal Withdraws From Monte Carlo Masters 2024, Writes a Heartfelt Message for Fans (See Post)

